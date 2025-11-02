Jade Cargill Honors Late Mom After WWE Women’s Title Win

At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Jade Cargill captured the WWE Women’s Championship, ending the 302-day reign of Tiffany Stratton. This win kicks off Jade’s first singles title reign in WWE and her first singles title reign in wrestling in over two years.

On her Instagram Stories, Jade shared a message to her mother, who sadly died of cancer mere months after her daughter’s WWE debut. Reflecting on others that she’s lost, Jade wished her mother could have lived to see her win before playfully recalling her mom’s concerns about her in-ring attire.

Jade’s post is far softer than her immediate comments after her victory over Stratton. Following her win, Cargill mocked her doubters, saying that while doubt looks good on them, “gold looks better on me.”

This win marks Cargill’s first taste of singles gold in WWE. The new champion is also a two-time former Women’s Tag Team Champion and captured the Queen of the Ring crown earlier this year. Outside WWE, Cargill was the first-ever AEW TBS Champion, though her reign was recently surpassed in length by Mercedes Mone.

Jade joined WWE in September 2023, mere weeks after her time with AEW came to an end. Now, Jade has risen to the top of the SmackDown women’s division, and will always remember those family members who helped her every step of the way.