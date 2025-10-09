Jade Cargill On Charlotte Flair: “I Think She’s Timeless, And I Think She’s Just Great”

Jade Cargill has her sights set on a massive dream match for the grandest stage of them all. In a new interview, the former AEW TBS Champion named multi-time world champion and current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, Charlotte Flair, as the opponent she would choose to face at WrestleMania 42.

Speaking on Brandon Kravitz’s YouTube channel, Cargill was asked who she would pick for her opponent at WrestleMania 42 if she had the choice.

“That’s tough. That is so tough. Because it’s a dream match, Charlotte Flair. I would say Charlotte Flair. I love Charlotte Flair. I think anybody that gets in the ring with her, she pulls ‘em up to her level. I feel like she has endured every type of storm meant to break her. I think she’s timeless, and I think she’s just great. So, that’s somebody that even when I entered this industry, I was like, ‘I would love to have a match with her,’ and I never thought I would get the opportunity but, if I had that opportunity, it would be Charlotte Flair.”

Cargill and Flair have crossed paths before in WWE, having feuded over the WWE Women’s Championship earlier this year. Their last encounter on the September 12 episode of SmackDown ended in a double countout.