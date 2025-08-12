Jade Cargill On Jelly Roll: He Is Dedicated and Respects The Business

Jade Cargill has joined the growing list of superstars heaping praise on musical artist Jelly Roll for his dedication and work ethic in preparing for his recent in-ring debut.

Speaking on the Rap On Wrestling Podcast ahead of SummerSlam, Cargill was asked for her thoughts on the Grammy-nominated singer’s involvement with WWE. She spoke glowingly about his respect for the business and his attitude backstage.

“Oh, he is dedicated. He is into it. He respects the business,” Cargill said. “He goes to everyone and he shakes everyone’s hand. He asked them how their day is going. So friendly, so nice. I commend him.”

Cargill then shared a specific story that illustrated just how hard the singer was working to prepare for his first match at the WWE Performance Center.

“Actually this past Friday, after he actually came to TV, I went to the PC to train myself. He was in there earlier than when I was, and he was in there after I left,” she recalled. “He works damn hard. He really wants it. He respects the business. I love people who respect the business like he has done.”

Jelly Roll’s hard work was on display at SummerSlam, where he teamed with Randy Orton in a tag team match against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. Although his team was unsuccessful, his performance was widely praised by fans. It was later revealed by Triple H at the post-show press conference that Jelly Roll has already expressed wanting to do more with WWE in the future.