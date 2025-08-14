Jade Cargill Breaks Character On Her Feud With Naomi

Jade Cargill has commented on working with Naomi.

The former AEW star has been involved in a bitter feud with the current Women’s World Champion since last year. It started with Naomi taking Cargill out in a backstage attack. Since then, they’ve wrestled each other on multiple occasions, including two singles matches at WrestleMania 41 and Evolution II.

During a recent interview with Rap On Wrestling podcast, Jade Cargill broke character to discuss her feud with the WWE veteran. The former TBS Champion claimed that seeing her rival’s work is inspiring:

“Oh, it’s so inspiring. I think Naomi gets it. She just gets it, and to see her shed new skin that no one ever seen before and she was ready to unlock, it’s inspiring.”

When Things Get Hard: Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill also discussed how Naomi has been able to unlock a new level to her performance after more than 15 years in the business. She hoped that the current champion’s love for the sport would inspire her to keep working hard as well:

“The fact that she still loves this business after being in it for so long, because it can become taxing and it can become so, so much, right? But she strapped up her boots and she’s still pushing it, And she’s still in love with it. I’m hoping she inspires me to keep on pushing, strap up my boots and keep pushing when it’s time, when things get hard as well.”

Naomi was scheduled to defend her Women’s title at this past Monday’s Raw against IYO SKY. This bout was cancelled hours before the show however, with the company announcing that the defending champion was not cleared to compete. You can check out more about it here.