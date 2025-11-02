Jade Cargill Mocks Doubters After WWE Women’s Championship Win

New WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill has sent a message to her doubters following her victory at Saturday Night’s Main Event. During the November 1, event, Cargill defeated Tiffany Stratton, ending her reign at 302 days.

On X, Cargill fired off a message to her doubters, saying that while “doubt looks great on you, gold looks better on me.” With a series of hashtags, Cargill told fans to “put some respect on my name” and that “gold is my color.”

This win marks Cargill’s first taste of singles gold in WWE. The new champion is also a two-time former Women’s Tag Team Champion and captured the Queen of the Ring crown earlier this year. Outside WWE, Cargill was the first-ever AEW TBS Champion, though her reign was recently surpassed in length by Mercedes Mone.

From the moment Cargill signed with WWE, fans speculated about when Jade would reach the top of the women’s division. Now, that time has come, and it remains to be seen what’s next for the top woman of WWE SmackDown.