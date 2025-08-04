Jade Cargill Recalls Meet And Greet Horror Story With A Fan

Jade Cargill has shared a story about an uncomfortable “horror story” experience from a meet and greet, detailing an incident where a fan repeatedly asked her to spit on him, forcing her to call security.

While speaking on the Rory & Mal show, Cargill was asked about her most interesting fan interactions. She recalled one incident where a fan took his requests too far, making her feel extremely uncomfortable.

“There was a lot of men that legit wanted me to like punch him and step on them, and like one guy wanted me to spit on him. It was the weirdest thing, and I felt so uncomfortable,” Cargill said. “But this guy wanted me to spit on him, degrade him, stomp on him, and I had on heels, and I was just like, this is the weirdest.”

Cargill explained that the fan was persistent with his request, even after she tried to play along with a photo op. His behavior escalated to the point where she had to end the interaction.

“He was like, ‘just spit on me’ like quick, quick, like loud, and I was like ‘security!’, like this is not it,” she recalled. “I had to take like a minute because it was such like a weird feeling and vibe because even when he got up, he was like, just grabbing my leg to like climb up. It was odd.”