Jade Cargill Responds To Criticism of Being Pushed Too Soon

Jade Cargill has responded to haters.

The female talent has found success early in her wrestling career. She became the inaugural TBS Champion only months after her wrestling debut for AEW in 2021 and had a 508-day-long reign with the championship. She was given the star treatment upon joining WWE in 2023, and Jade made her debut directly on the main roster despite her limited experience.

All this success, however, has also attracted some criticism for the former Basketball player. The former champion responded to some of this hate during her appearance on The Babyfaces Podcast. Jade Cargill mentioned how her success has changed the expectations for some aspiring wrestlers:

“I’m four years and some change now in this industry and I think the other person I think had the less amount of time was Bianca [Belair] and I think she was 11 years in the game, and people want things so quick and so fast because I’ve been pushed to the moon because I’m gonna be a star and people see that.”

Now Everyone Loves Roman: Jade Cargill

Jade Cargil then mentioned how Roman Reigns also got a lot of hate for his early push but he’s been able to turn things around. She later revealed what Bryan Danielson told her about her skills:

“People used to say stuff about Roman. Now, everybody loves Roman. People wanna see Roman more and so, and I’ve had people like Bryan Danielson who literally was like, ‘It took me seven years to feel comfortable. How are you doing this? This is wild.”

The WWE star noted that she has always had the ability to not let people get you down. She explained that feeding on negativity is what society does and you should not care about it.