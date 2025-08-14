Jade Cargill Says WWE Talent Questioned How Many Fans Would Show Up For Evolution

Jade Cargill has reflected on the recent all-women’s Evolution 2 premium live event, admitting in a new interview that even some of the talent were unsure if the crowd would turn out for the show.

Speaking on The Babyfaces Podcast, Cargill looked back on the July 13th event in Atlanta, Georgia. She praised the “electric” atmosphere and the fans who came out to support the show.

“I had a great time [at WWE Evolution]. The crowd was electric,” Cargill said. “I think we didn’t even think that many people were gonna come out for that show because… the storylines weren’t really there, but, the fact that the crowd showed up for us was amazing.”

Cargill explained that despite the feeling that the storylines weren’t as strong as they could have been, the talent was determined to put on a great show. Based on the successful outcome, she now believes the event will become a staple on the WWE calendar.

“The fact that we were able to deliver and people want more, I know it’s something that’s gonna happen and be a yearly PLE,” she stated.

At the event, Cargill was victorious in a No Holds Barred match against Naomi. The show was main evented by a shocking Money in the Bank cash-in, which saw Naomi defeat IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley to become the new Women’s World Champion.