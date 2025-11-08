Jade Cargill Shares WWE What’s Next After Women’s Title Win

At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Jade Cargill captured the WWE Women’s Title, ending the 300+ day reign of Tiffany Stratton in the process. Speaking to FOX California ahead of the November 7, edition of WWE SmackDown, Jade reflected on what this win means for her.

“[It means] Everything, it’s the highest of the highs that you can go.”

Jade’s victory marks her first singles title since joining WWE two years ago. Already a former Women’s Tag Team Champion and Queen of the Ring winner, Cargill has big plans for the future.

“This is just one of many titles I’m going to get. I said I was going to do that from day one. Here I am, I’m doing that… I’m going to do nothing but elevate the women’s division.”

During SmackDown, Cargill cut a fiery promo, telling fans that “I’m still that b****!” before exiting the ring. As she left the ring, Cargill came face-to-face with Charlotte Flair, teasing something big between the two.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Jade Cargill as the new Women’s Champion is determined to carve her legacy in WWE.