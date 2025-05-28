Jakara Jackson Books First-Post WWE Match

Jakara Jackson, recently released from WWE and now wrestling under the new in-ring name Mara Sadè, is set for the first match in her post-WWE career.

Jersey Championship Wrestling (JCW) announced on Wednesday that Sadè will challenge Masha Slamovich for the JCW World Championship at their Born (Almost) on the Fourth of July event in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on July 6th.

She quickly published a YouTube video addressing her future, stating her intent to continue wrestling. “Do I wish that I could have shown the world what I can do on my own? Hell yes,” Sadè declared. “And the way I see it, I’m still going to get that opportunity, just in a different way… keep your eyes peeled and stay tuned because the transformation is going to be something serious.”

*JCW BIRTHDAY UPDATE*



*JCW World Title Match*



MASHA SLAMOVICH (if still champ)

vs

MARA SADE (fka Jakara Jackson)



Plus:

Tremont vs Mad Dog



Get Tix:https://t.co/rps2dqb8c3



Sun 7/6 – 5PM

Asbury Park NJ

The House of Independents pic.twitter.com/difiyyvQbx — Jersey Championship Wrestling (@JerseyCW) May 28, 2025

Initially indicating she might use “Miss Jackson,” she has since switched to Mara Sadè on social media. She also mentioned in her video that winning a title is a “bucket list” goal.

This JCW World Championship opportunity comes just over a month after her WWE departure. Sadè, a former Meta-Four talent on NXT TV, was released by WWE on May 2nd. She first signed with them in 2021.