Jake Hager Announces Retirement From Wrestling

Former WWE and AEW star Jake Hager has officially announced his retirement from professional wrestling. The former World Heavyweight Champion revealed in a new interview that he has already moved on to a new chapter in his life as a full-time entrepreneur.

Appearing on the Rule Breakers with Sayara podcast, Hager confirmed that he is stepping away from the ring for good. When asked what he has been up to, he broke the news about his retirement.

“I’m getting out of wrestling. I pretty much—I could say I’m retired from it,” Hager stated.

Hager revealed that he has started his own trucking company based out of Tampa, Florida, humorously named “Hauling Oats.” He expressed his excitement about the new venture. “I’m not driving—got people driving. But yeah, I’m excited. Something to stick my teeth into. Hard work always pays off,” he said.

Hager’s retirement marks the end of a decorated career that spanned two major promotions. In WWE, as Jack Swagger, he captured the World Heavyweight Championship, the ECW Championship, and the United States Championship. He later joined AEW in 2019 as a foundational member of Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle faction. Hager also maintained an undefeated record during a brief but successful run in professional MMA with Bellator.