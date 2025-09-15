Jake Hager Shuts Down Idea Of WWE Royal Rumble Return

Jake Hager’s time in AEW may be over, but fans hoping for a WWE comeback shouldn’t hold their breath. Speaking with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, the former World Heavyweight Champion dismissed the idea of entering a future Men’s Royal Rumble match, saying bluntly

“I don’t think they like me very much.” When pressed to clarify, Hager didn’t name names, instead replying “Whoever books the Royal Rumble.”

Hager, then competing under the name Jack Swagger, made his Royal Rumble debut in 2010 as the #26 entrant. His run was short-lived, as John Cena tossed him out in just over two minutes. His last Rumble outing came in 2016, when he entered at #24 but was eliminated in just 15 seconds by Brock Lesnar.

After leaving WWE in 2017, Hager transitioned to mixed martial arts, signing with Bellator MMA. Fighting under his real name, he went unbeaten with a professional record of 3-0 (1 NC) between 2019 and 2020. His debut win came via first-round submission at Bellator 214.

Hager’s comments come after he shared that he finished with pro wrestling and has started his own trucking company based out of Tampa, Florida. Hager himself isn’t driving the trucks in his new company ‘Hauling Oats’ but is overseeing those who do.

Since finishing up with AEW in 2024 and reportedly turning down a new contract, Hager has been outspoken about his dissatisfaction with the company, even admitting he regrets his run there. Now, the former “All-American American” has shifted gears entirely, meaning fans shouldn’t expect an in-ring return.