Jake Roberts Recovering Well After Heart Ablation Surgery

by Michael Reichlin

WWE legend Jake “The Snake” Roberts is making a strong recovery following heart ablation surgery. On Tuesday, Roberts’ wife Cheryl shared the news on Instagram, initially requesting prayers as he prepared for the procedure.

Later that day, she posted an encouraging update featuring a photo of Roberts giving a thumbs-up from his hospital bed. “Jake is making outstanding progress and is prepared for discharge,” she reported.

Despite the seriousness of heart surgery, Roberts plans to return to his regular activities soon. “We are so grateful for all the prayers and well wishes,” Cheryl added. “Following a one-week recovery period, he will be ready to resume traveling and reconnect with his fans.”

The WWE Hall of Famer will celebrate his 70th birthday later this month on May 30.

SEScoops wishes Jake Roberts a full and speedy recovery.

