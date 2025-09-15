Jake Roberts Reveals The Difference Between Working For Tony Khan And Vince McMahon

As one of the few legends to have worked for both Vince McMahon’s WWE and Tony Khan’s AEW, Jake “The Snake” Roberts has a valuable perspective on the management styles the two men.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Games Hub, Roberts broke down the key differences between the two promoters, praising Khan for his treatment of talent but also offering a critique of his “hands on” booking approach. Roberts has been a part of the All Elite Wrestling roster since 2019, serving as a manager and a mentor to the younger talent.

“Well, I think Khan has it in the way he treats talent. Vince was a great delegator. He would come up with the idea or use somebody else’s idea and spread it around to where everybody could work on it. Tony Khan doesn’t do that. He wants us to be all hands on him doing it. And a lot of times things get missed, no way one man came up with this stuff 24/7, seven days a week. You know, how many shows are they doing now? You know, that’s a lot of TV time.”

When asked if he thinks Khan will take his advice on board, Roberts joked, “Either that or he’ll fine me.”