James Gunn Reveals Dave Bautista Was His First Choice for Peacemaker Before John Cena

Director James Gunn has revealed a surprising casting detail about his hit HBO Max series “Peacemaker” – the role was originally written for Dave Bautista, not John Cena.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, Gunn disclosed that he initially offered the titular character to Bautista, who plays Drax in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films. However, financial considerations led to a different outcome.

“It was Dave Bautista. He’s a good friend of mine, obviously he plays Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy,” Gunn explained. “I wrote the character of Peacemaker for him and we offered him the role, but he was offered two movies and we weren’t paying him a lot, so he had to go where the money was.”

The rejection ultimately led to one of Gunn’s most successful creative partnerships. After seeing John Cena’s comedic performance in “Trainwreck,” Gunn cast the WWE superstar-turned-actor in the role.

“I had always been a fan of John since Trainwreck especially, I thought he was so, so funny in that movie. I met with him, we talked, we became instant, instant friends,” Gunn said.

The collaboration has proven fruitful, with Cena appearing in “The Suicide Squad,” two seasons of “Peacemaker,” and future projects planned. Gunn praised both Cena’s talent and their working relationship, stating: “I think I love the Peacemaker show more than anything else I’ve ever done.”

John Cena as The Peacemaker

John Cena’s portrayal of The Peacemaker in the DC Extended Universe has been widely acclaimed for its blend of humor, depth, and complexity. Debuting in 2021’s “The Suicide Squad,” Cena brings a unique vibrancy to the character—a heavily armed, patriotic antihero whose misguided sense of justice often leads to over-the-top violence and darkly comedic moments.

Cena’s performance perfectly balances Peacemaker’s macho bravado with surprising vulnerability, especially showcased in the HBO Max spin-off series, where layers of trauma and humanity are peeled back beneath the character’s bombastic exterior. His interpretation has solidified Peacemaker as one of DC’s most compelling and unconventional recent characters, thanks largely to Cena’s comic timing, physicality, and unexpected emotional range.