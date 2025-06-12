James Storm Reveals Which Recent Wrestling Moment Made Him Emotional

James Storm got emotional over a wrestling moment recently.

The TNA original recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. He talked about things such as making a career in acting, how he was put together with Bobby Roode in the Beer Money tag team and more.

The Cowboy, who is a former TNA World Champion himself, was also asked about the company’s partnership with WWE. Specifically, James Storm was asked about the then-TNA Champion Joe Hendry appearing at the 2025 Royal Rumble PPV.

The wrestling veteran revealed that he felt so happy for the company that he almost shed a tear over it. The Beer Money star also dismissed any criticism of the spot:

“I actually almost shed a tear. Because I was happy for Joe, but I was really happy for TNA. People can say whatever they want to say about oh, this was not a good look. No, it was a good look. It’s the biggest show of the year, and they have another company’s belt in shot.”

Joe Hendry would later also appear at WrestleMania 41, being revealed as Randy Orton’s surprise opponent. The viral star would go on to lose the short match, but he insists that his loss did not undermine the TNA title.

Apart from this, James Storm also discussed never signing with WWE himself. He revealed that Triple H had offered him an NXT deal, which he had agreed on. The officials however, later added 25 more dates to the contract without more money, and the deal fell through.