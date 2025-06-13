Janel Grant files ‘Motion of Clarification’ in Discovery Case Against Carlon Colker, Peak Wellness

Attorneys for Janel Grant, a former World Wrestling Entertainment employee, who accused Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis of sex assault and sex trafficking in a federal lawsuit, filed a motion of clarification in Connecticut Superior Court on Thursday in her bill of discovery complaint against McMahon doctor Carlon Colker and his business Peak Wellness.

According to the filing, the motion for clarification was made after counsel for the plaintiffs and defendants disagreed on case scheduling.

“Upon conferring with counsel for defendants, it became evident there is disagreement regarding next appropriate procedural steps in this action following the Memorandum of Decision denying defendants’ motion to dismiss,” the motion said. “To progress this matter efficiently, Plaintiff requests an order specifying the discovery schedule and clarifying that this action will proceed in accordance with Connecticut Practice Book § 13, which governs discovery in a Connecticut civil litigation generally.

“If, however, the court determines that an order finding plaintiff has probable cause is required to proceed, plaintiff proposes to submit an Order to Show Cause why such order should not be entered on the record established by Plaintiff’s Verified Petition.”

Grant filed the bill of discovery suit against Colker and Peak Wellness last year. She accused the doctor and his company of not complying with discovery requests for her medical records. In her original complaint against McMahon and Laurinaitis, she accused a Peak Wellness employee of assaulting her with McMahon.

In last year’s filing, Grant’s counsel said it was also filing to see if any RICO laws were violated.

Grant’s filing on Thursday asked Colker and Peak Wellness to provide specific items for discovery:

A list of employees of Peak Wellness who had taken any flights with McMahon, including the reasons for the trip, and mentioned specifically trips to Tijuana, Mexico.

Any documents and communications including travel and lodging receipts relating to flights with McMahon between March 2019 and May 2022.

Any lawsuits and grievance actions Colker and Peak Wellness had been a party to since 2015.

Anyone Peak Wellness or Colker has provided information to any responses in the filing.

Names of any Peak Wellness employees who had contact with Grant while she was at the facility

The location of all the security cameras on the facility, as well as any videos and photos of Grant from surveillance footage while she was there.

Laurinaitis, who said he was a victim of McMahon when Grant’s suit was filed in 2024, later became a defendant in the case before flipping last week and agreeing to testify for Grant and provide a confidential settlement.

Defendants McMahon and WWE have until Friday to file a motion for arbitration in the case. The defendants have said in prior filings the proper venue for Grant’s case is an arbitration hearing per rules of a non-disclosure agreement she signed with McMahon and WWE.