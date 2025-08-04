Janel Grant’s Representatives Issue Statement on Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return

Following Brock Lesnar’s return to WWE programming at SummerSlam Sunday 2025, representatives for Janel Grant, who has filed a lawsuit against WWE and several individuals including Vince McMahon, issued a public statement addressing the situation and reaffirming their legal position.

“For far too long, abuse was allowed to thrive under WWE’s leadership. Instead of righting this wrong, WWE has done nothing to ensure those responsible are held accountable. This attempt to sweep misconduct under the rug will backfire. We look forward to the full set of facts, including those about Mr. Lesnar, coming out in a court of law where they belong but, in the meantime, we refer you back to Janel Grant’s updated complaint, which outlines, in detail, the abuse she endured by McMahon and others while employed at WWE.”

The statement reflects the ongoing legal battle between Grant and WWE, with her representatives expressing confidence that the judicial process will reveal what they characterize as a pattern of misconduct within the organization. The timing of this statement in relation to Lesnar’s return suggests the legal team views his reinstatement as part of a broader pattern they intend to challenge in court.