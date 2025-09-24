Jazmyn Nyx Departs WWE NXT After Turning Down New Contract Offer

NXT star Jazmyn Nyx is done with WWE. According to PWInsider, she turned down WWE’s contract offer.

Jazmyn Nyx, whose real name is Jade Gentile, is leaving the company after a promising run on the NXT brand.

A former pro soccer player, Nyx made a splash in WWE with her athleticism and striking offense, notably as a member of the “Fatal Influence” stable with Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley.

https://x.com/Jazmyn_nyx_wwe/status/1951780957465514088

Throughout her NXT tenure, she built a reputation as a skilled competitor and an opportunistic heel, often factoring into high-profile women’s tag and trios matches.

WWE hoped to keep Nyx on board with a new deal, but she chose to test free agency after being written off NXT TV by her former stablemates.

As she closes this chapter in WWE, fans can follow Jazmyn Nyx’s next moves and updates on Instagram at @jazmyn_wwe to see where her career goes next.

