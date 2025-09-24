Jazmyn Nyx Issues Statement Explaining WWE Departure

Former WWE NXT star Jazmyn Nyx (Jade Gentile) has broken her silence following her recent exit from the company, sharing a heartfelt statement with fans and colleagues. In a video message posted on her Tik Tok, Nyx expressed gratitude for her time in WWE and cited personal reasons behind her decision to move on.

She reflected on her journey with the company, acknowledged the support from the WWE Universe, and expressed excitement for the new opportunities ahead in her career.

Why Jazmyn Nyx Left WWE

“As you know, there’s been things circulating and I kind of want to just set the record straight that I am not resigning with WWE. This was a personal decision I had to make for myself and for my future. Personally, the contract that they were offering me for the next three years just wasn’t going to cut it for me financially. And that’s okay.

I kind of just wanted to give a backstory of everything. I was playing professional soccer in Iceland and then I got recruited obviously to WWE, which I left everything out there to come here for this opportunity, which I’m very, very grateful for. I was kind of held back a little in the beginning. I had four knee surgeries, so I had to recover and rebuild my knees in order to step in the ring. And as some of you know, I broke my nose—that’s why I was wearing the mask. I had other injuries, concussions that kind of kept me out of TV for a little bit.

I will say that there’s been a lot of opportunities that I’ve had to turn down and pass up, but now that I am out of the job, I can kind of explore these opportunities more and take them more seriously.

Love my Jasmine Nyx fans. Thank you guys so much for supporting me and having my back for the past three years. It’s been an amazing journey and I will miss you guys. And yeah, that is it for Jasmine Nyx. So, thank you guys for watching and I love you guys so, so much.”

For more on this story, read our initial report, with PWInsider breaking the news that Nyx declined to re-sign with WWE: