WWE Legend Jazz at the WWE Performance Center This Week

WWE legend Jazz (Carlene Begnaud) was at the WWE Performance Center this week. The former two-time WWE Women’s Champion shared her excitement on social media, posting a photo of a WWE Performance Center t-shirt with the caption, “What an amazing week this has been thus far!”

Fellow WWE legend Natalya responded to the post on Instagram with “?? love this! ??”

Jazz is renowned for her powerful in-ring style and trailblazing career in professional wrestling. Her accomplishments include championship reigns in WWE and the National Wrestling Alliance, as well as influential runs in ECW and Impact Wrestling.

Her presence at the WWE Performance Center marks a noteworthy return to the WWE environment for one of the most respected and accomplished women in professional wrestling history.