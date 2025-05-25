JBL Fires Back At Viral Video Targeting Wrestling Legends

WWE Hall of Famer John “Bradshaw” Layfield has fired back at a video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) that many believe was designed to mock or embarrass retired wrestling legends. The video, captioned “It’s sad to see wrestling legends like this,” features clips of former wrestlers—beginning with Dean Malenko using a scooter for mobility and including footage of Marty Jannetty struggling to walk at a convention.



The video continues with shots of several retired performers signing autographs and greeting fans at a convention. Its tone has been criticized for suggesting that these wrestlers are somehow pitiful—either due to their physical condition or for simply participating in fan events.

In a passionate response, JBL stood up for his fellow legends:

“This is life. We did what we love, we continue to. Because we love wrestling. These guys are legends, legends are worthy of respect-they are hobbling cause they went out every night and performed, hurt or not. “We don’t ask for pity, we also don’t ask for some dips**t to make videos of us to get clicks. We love our business and we bear the scars. These are my friends, f**k you.”



This is life. We did what we love, we continue to. Because we love wrestling. These guys are legends, legends are worthy of respect-they are hobbling cause they went out every night and performed, hurt or not. We don’t ask for pity, we also don’t ask for some dipshit to make… https://t.co/3XOX1CxD1B — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) May 25, 2025

The video sparked widespread backlash, with many wrestling fans and personalities echoing JBL’s sentiment. While these athletes may no longer be active in the ring, the respect they command remains strong. For JBL and many others, their appearances at conventions represent not decline, but dedication—to the fans, to the craft, and to the legacy of professional wrestling.