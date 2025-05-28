John Cena Will Not Retire As A Heel, Legendary Rival Claims

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has weighed in on the ongoing debate about John Cena’s eventual retirement, directly contradicting Jim Cornette’s prediction that the current Undisputed WWE Champion and record-breaking 17-time World Champion will end his career as a heel. During a recent episode of “Something to Wrestle,” JBL made a compelling case for why fan appreciation will ultimately triumph over any villainous persona.

When asked about Cornette’s belief that Cena will retire as a heel because “he doesn’t see a way back for him as a face after eviscerating the fans,” JBL was emphatic in his disagreement.

“I don’t see it. No. No. And I love Corny, but I disagree with that.”

The former WWE Champion believes that regardless of the reigning WWE Champion’s character alignment leading up to his retirement, the emotional weight of his final appearance will automatically turn him into a beloved figure. For JBL, the question of Cena turning face before his retirement isn’t a question of if it’ll happen, but when.

“I think he’s I think, you know, it’s one of these things where they want him to come back to be seen so so badly that when it’s all said and done, if he just comes out the next night as a baby face, the place will go nuts. They’re going to thank him. They’re going to thank him for everything.”

JBL painted a vivid scenario to illustrate his point. He believes that even if Cena were to have his last match as a heel, the emotional resonance from his next appearance after his final match couldn’t be anything but a face response.

“If he stays a heel, let’s say, and his last match is on a Sunday, he comes out on Monday Night Raw the next night, and you know, you know that that’s the last time you’re going to see him, and he comes out, that place is going to go crazy cheering for him because they’re going to be so thankful for what he’s done.”

JBL was part of WWE during Cena’s rise to the top, giving him a front row seat to fans turning on John for being ‘overpushed.’ Now, Cena is a respected figure cheered by fans, despite his on-screen heel persona.

“It’s amazing how the fans have changed. You know, at first they kind of resented him. First they kind of, you know, half liked him, half didn’t like him. Then after a while, I just got where were everybody loved the guy, you know, and it’s and it’s an appreciation, I believe, of years of service is what it is.”

JBL’s analysis reflects how wrestling retirement moments have evolved into celebrations of legacy rather than adherence to character work, particularly relevant given Cena’s recent heel turn after winning his record 17th championship at WrestleMania 41. His prediction suggests that John Cena’s retirement will be defined by gratitude rather than heel heat, with years of service ultimately mattering more than any final storyline.