JD McDonagh Reveals Immediate Reaction To Freak Rib Injury

JD McDonagh has revealed his first thoughts after his rib injury.

The Judgement Day star recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. He talked about things such as his start in wrestling, being paired with the WWE faction upon his main roster debut, the RKO spot from the top of the WarGames cage, and more.

The Irish star is currently out of action with a rib injury. He last competed on the January 27 episode of Raw where JD teamed up with Dominik Mysterio to challenge the War Raiders for the tag team titles. McDonagh suffered the injury while he was attempting a moonsault on the outside and bounced off the announce table.

Broken ribs, punctured lung, still finished the match.



JD McDonagh is lucky he can still feel his legs. pic.twitter.com/rw98VPrQ8S — Frank (@lastofthefranks) January 28, 2025

An Out-of-Body Experience: JD McDonagh

When asked what his immediate thought after the spot was, JD McDonagh claimed that it was an ‘out-of-body experience’ and all he was thinking was not being able to breath normally:

“In that moment I was just thinking, when’s the next breath gonna come? I knew that I didn’t hit my head that hard, because I knew I’d missed a spot in the match and I knew what was coming up next. So I knew I wasn’t unconscious or anything like that, And then I don’t know, it was like an out-of-body experience, listening to Michael Cole with the concern in his voice. I’ve heard him all through the years being like we got to get a medic down here, and then all of a sudden, you’re lying at his feet and he’s saying it about you.”

The high-flying star said that he couldn’t get ‘full lung full of air’ but he thought he was just winded from hitting the table. JD noted that he thought he had cracked ribs but he did not tell the same to the referee. The ref checked him for possible concussion and then continued the match on the Raw star’s insistence. So it wasn’t the official’s fault that the match progressed despite his injury.

JD McDonagh later provided an update on his health noting that he is feeling a lot better now. According to him, he is just waiting for the bones to knit back together before he can start taking bumps again and begin the process of getting cleared by WWE doctors.