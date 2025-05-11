WWE
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Jeff Cobb Breaks Silence On His WWE Debut

by Andrew Ravens

Jeff Cobb has broken his silence after making an impactful WWE debut at the Backlash Premium Live Event on May 10, 2025. Following weeks of speculation after his New Japan Pro-Wrestling departure, the powerhouse officially arrived, immediately aligning himself with Solo Sikoa by attacking LA Knight during the United States Championship match.

Prior to Backlash, Cobb playfully teased retirement on social media, despite reports of WWE contract talks. The former NEVER Openweight Champion ultimately surfaced in St. Louis, making his presence felt. Taking to X after his debut, Cobb referenced his earlier tease of retirement.

“Thank you guys! I’m happy to say I beat retirement and I made it from muscle beach to STL in the nick of time, yeah!!!” This alluded to videos he shared from Muscle Beach before the event.

Cobb’s interference was a big factor in Jacob Fatu retaining the US Title. His arrival adds a new presence to the WWE roster, bringing his strength and experience from NJPW. 

Backstage News On Jeff Cobb’s WWE Debut
Andrew Ravens
Andrew Ravens is a pro wrestling beat writer covering news and events for some of the biggest wrestling sites in the world. After growing up as a WWE fan, Andrew became a full-time writer in 2013. Andrew can be contacted at [email protected] for news tips, results, interviews, general news, and corrections.

Related News