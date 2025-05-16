Jeff Cobb Given New WWE Ring Name

The powerhouse formerly known to many wrestling fans as Jeff Cobb has officially received his new WWE ring name. Revealed on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the superstar will now be known as JC Mateo.

Despite being referred to as Jeff Cobb by commentary during his impactful debut at WWE Backlash earlier this month, the change was signaled during SmackDown’s opening segment when Solo Sikoa introduced him merely as “JC.” WWE later confirmed the full name, JC Mateo, via an official YouTube upload following the segment.

WWE had filed a trademark for “JC Mateo” on May 10, the very night he made his surprise appearance at Backlash. On SmackDown, He was attacked by an irate LA Knight, who was seeking revenge after Mateo interfered in his WWE United States Championship match at WWE Backlash.

Mateo’s interference helped Jacob Fatu retain the title against Knight. You can check out the segment below: