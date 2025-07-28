Jeff Hardy Names His ‘Number One Moment’ In Professional Wrestling

TNA World Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy has reflected on his legendary career, naming his surprise return to WWE alongside his brother Matt at WrestleMania 33 as the single greatest moment he has ever experienced in professional wrestling.

While speaking to Outside The Ring in a new interview, Jeff Hardy was asked about the return and stated that it now ranks above all other moments in his career. He explained that after a tumultuous prior exit, he never thought he would be able to go back to WWE.

“That’s my number one moment now, man. It’s above all that,” Hardy said. “It was just so welcoming and it just felt so good because WWE does feel like it’s where it all started… I was in this mindset of, ‘man, I’ll probably never end up going back to WWE. I probably burnt my bridge with them and I’ll just, I’ll never go back.’ So it was just, it felt so good, kind of being back home and especially coming out to that reaction, man, in front of a sea of humanity was, was so special.”

The iconic return took place at WrestleMania 33 when The New Day, who were hosting the event, announced The Hardy Boyz as surprise entrants in the Raw Tag Team Championship Ladder Match. The duo received a massive ovation from the crowd and went on to win the match, capturing the tag team titles in a triumphant comeback.