Jeff Jarrett Podcast With Conrad Thompson To Debut Next Month

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is the latest wrestling great to start a podcast along with Conrad Thompson. The first episode will air on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021.

“For years I’ve been asked, ‘If I could do a podcast with anyone in wrestling today, who would it be?’ And I’ve always been consistent that one of those names is Jeff Jarrett,” Thompson said in a press release. “If Jarrett’s life was a movie script, nobody would believe it. I can’t wait to dive into Jeff’s story and hear directly from one of the most accomplished and controversial people to ever be in the wrestling business. ‘My World’ is going to be a can’t-miss podcast.”

The 53-year-old is a former WCW World Champion, NWA World Champion, and AAA Mega Champion. He is in both the TNA and WWE Hall of Fames.

“The King of the Mountain and the Podfather finally coming together,” Jarrett said. “I’ve been aware of Conrad for quite some time now, and he’s obviously a skilled interviewer with great passion for the wrestling business. He not only does his homework but asks the questions the fans really want to know the most.

“I can’t wait to get started on May 4.”