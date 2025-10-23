Jelly Roll Reveals Awkward Childhood Wrestling Memory

Jelly Roll has revealed an awkward wrestling memory.

The music star recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. He talked about things such as wrestling becoming cool again, his SummerSlam appearance that led to his wrestling debut, his conversations with the Rock and more.

During the talk, Jelly Roll also shared some of his childhood memories of wrestling and recalled his mom having a crush on Brutus Beefcake:

“So I’m 41, dude, my mamma had a crush on Brutus The Barber Beefcake. Did your mom have a crush on him too? My mom thought he was the hottest thing. So awkward now when I look back at that, I have those memories of that kind of stuff.”

Just Something We Were Into: Jelly Roll

The 40-year-old remembered attending various wrestling shows throughout his childhood as well. Jelly Roll not only went to WWF and ECW shows when they came around, but he also attended many other wrestling events:

“We went to fairground wrestling all through the early 90s too, even high school when Smoky Mountain Wrestling was first really getting going. We drive to East Tennessee, or they’d come here. It was just something we were into.”

Apart from this, Jelly Roll revealed some of his current favorites in wrestling. He discussed how being a heel is a tough job because you have to help make people and named Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins as talents he likes.