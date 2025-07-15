SummerSlam Angle Expected At Popular Talk Show This Week

A wrestling angle is expected at a popular talk show this week.

Singer Jelly Roll made his WWE return during this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown. He was confronted by Logan Paul who berated him for being an outsider.

Randy Orton then came out to defend the singing star, but he ended up getting blindsided by Drew McIntyre. In the end, it was Jelly Roll who saved Orton from a beatdown at the hands of Logan Paul.

JR then accompanied The Viper for his match against McIntyre at this past weekend’s edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event. Logan Paul was at the show as well, and after another angle, a tag team match between the two teams was announced for the upcoming SummerSlam PPV.

Angle Expected At Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jelly Roll has since been announced to host the popular talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Wednesday night. The announced guests for the show include Jeremy Renner and Joey Bada$$, as well as Randy Orton.

A new report from PWinsider is suggesting that Orton’s inclusion on the guest list is not a coincidence and we can expect another angle to further build the SummerSlam match at the talk show.

Neither Drew McIntyre nor Logan Paul have officially been announced for the show but atleast one of the two former champions should be making an appearance.