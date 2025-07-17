Watch: Jelly Roll Puts Logan Paul Through Table At Jimmy Kimmel Live

A wrestling angle took place at Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight.

Jelly Roll was filling in as the host for Kimmel at the talk show this Wednesday night. He invited his SummerSlam tag team partner Randy Orton to the show.

So it wasn’t a surprise when Drew McIntyre showed up to the set as well. After a war of words, the Scottish Warrior got into a fist fight with Orton, and the two led each other away.

Logan Paul was the next to show up and he started talking trash to Jelly Roll once again. The YouTuber then slapped Jelly Roll, and in response, the rapper chokeslammed Paul onto a table to end the segment:

Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul interrupt and attack Randy Orton and Jelly Roll on the Jimmy Kimmel show.



Jelly Roll hits Logan with a chokeslam.



The singing star was involved in WWE segments at this past Friday’s SmackDown and the following Saturday Night’s Main Event as well. After SNME, he was announced to team with Randy Orton to face Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at the upcoming SummerSlam PPV.

The Grammy-nominated artist originally caught the wrestling bug after his appearance at SummerSlam last year, so his debut match being at the show this year makes sense.

Jelly Roll was a guest on the latest episode of Pat McAfee Show, where he revealed some details about his training for the upcoming bout. You can check out what he said here.