Jelly Roll
WWE

Jelly Roll Set For 2 More SmackDowns Before SummerSlam

by Michael Reichlin

Country music star Jelly Roll is gearing up for his WWE in-ring debut with scheduled appearances on upcoming SmackDown episodes. He will appear on July 25 in Cleveland, Ohio, and on August 1 in Newark, New Jersey, at the Prudential Center, which coincides with the SummerSlam go-home edition.

These appearances are part of the build-up to his first match at SummerSlam, where he will team up with Randy Orton to face Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Match Card

  • Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
  • World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk
  • WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill
  • Women’s World Championship (Triple Threat): Naomi (c) vs. Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley
  • WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria
  • Tag Team Match: Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
  • Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles
  • United States Championship (Bloodline Rules): Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
  • Singles Match: Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black
  • Tag Team Championship: Wyatt Sicks vs. Street Profits
  • World Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor & JD McDonagh vs. Penta & Rey Fenix
  • Women’s Tag Team Championship: Raquel & Roxanne vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss
  • Interpromotional Match: LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed
  • Singles Match: Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker

A recent confrontation on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where Jelly Roll chokeslammed Paul through a table, added hype to this debut.

