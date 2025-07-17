Jelly Roll Set For 2 More SmackDowns Before SummerSlam

Country music star Jelly Roll is gearing up for his WWE in-ring debut with scheduled appearances on upcoming SmackDown episodes. He will appear on July 25 in Cleveland, Ohio, and on August 1 in Newark, New Jersey, at the Prudential Center, which coincides with the SummerSlam go-home edition.

These appearances are part of the build-up to his first match at SummerSlam, where he will team up with Randy Orton to face Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Match Card

Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill Women’s World Championship (Triple Threat): Naomi (c) vs. Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley

Naomi (c) vs. Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria Tag Team Match: Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles United States Championship (Bloodline Rules): Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu Singles Match: Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black

Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black Tag Team Championship: Wyatt Sicks vs. Street Profits

Wyatt Sicks vs. Street Profits World Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor & JD McDonagh vs. Penta & Rey Fenix

Finn Balor & JD McDonagh vs. Penta & Rey Fenix Women’s Tag Team Championship: Raquel & Roxanne vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

Raquel & Roxanne vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss Interpromotional Match: LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed

LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed Singles Match: Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker

A recent confrontation on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where Jelly Roll chokeslammed Paul through a table, added hype to this debut.