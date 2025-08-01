Jelly Roll Shuts Down ‘Wrestling is Fake’ Talk After Painful Injury During Training

Country music star Jelly Roll is putting an end to the “wrestling is fake” debate after experiencing the brutal reality of professional wrestling training firsthand.

Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up alongside his SummerSlam tag team partner Randy Orton, the slimmed-down singer offered a defense of the sport’s legitimacy, backed by personal experience that left him with an actual injury.

“Listen man, that wrestling is fake stuff gotta go out the door,” Jelly Roll declared emphatically. “There’s no fake way to land on a piece of plywood in front of 60,000 people. There’s no fake way to go over a cable rope in front of 65,000 people. I broke my pinky week one of training by accident. It’s a constant collision.”

https://x.com/getupespn/status/1951272055506137253?s=46

The broken pinky wasn’t just talk – Randy Orton confirmed the injury during their joint interview, adding credibility to Jelly Roll’s claims about wrestling’s physical demands.

Orton also expressed pride in his partner’s dedication to getting in shape and preparing for their upcoming match, highlighting the commitment required for celebrity crossovers into professional wrestling.

Jelly Roll’s transformation from fan to participant has given him newfound respect for the craft.

“These men and women put their body through hell,” he explained. “I knew it, and I’m a real fan, that’s how I ended up here, but I really understand it now that I’ve went in there. I dedicated my whole life to it for a couple of months, and I still can’t crack half the code, a quarter of the code, that actually is this thing.”

The country star’s authentic account of wrestling’s physical reality, complete with documented injury, provides compelling evidence against long-standing misconceptions about the sport’s legitimacy.