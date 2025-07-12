Jelly Roll Involved With Top WWE Stars In SmackDown Return

Jelly Roll has started the build for his SummerSlam match.

The signing star returned to WWE on this week’s episode of SmackDown for a performance. Before he could complete his show however, Logan Paul interrupted.

Paul started berating Roll for being an outsider before claiming that WWE loves him. The YouTuber also announced that his Impaulsive podcast has signed a new long-term deal with the company.

The Rapper finally had enough, and he cut the former US Champion off to tell him that no one cares. Randy Orton then showed up and exchanged words with Logan.

Drew McIntyre, however, came out of nowhere and levelled the Viper with a Claymore kick. The security dragged McIntyre away but Logan Paul used the opportunity to start beating up Orton. It was Jelly Roll who made the save for Randy as he slammed the fellow celebrity into the mat before helping Randy up.

The Legend Killer is set to square off against The Scottish Psychopath at Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12. So their interaction tonight is not out of place.

Though with the report of Jelly Roll being eyed for a match at SummerSlam, it seems likely that this feud will continue beyond SNME and the two former world champions will be involved with the celebrity wrestlers at the PPV next month.