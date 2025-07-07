Latest On WWE Bringing In Celebrity For SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is drawing near, and the biggest party of the summer could see some serious celebrity involvement. According to Dave Meltzer’s Figure Four Daily Update, WWE sources have confirmed that Jelly Roll has been lined up for something at SummerSlam 2025.

This news come after a recent report from WrestleVotes, which noted that Jelly Roll’s July 11 appearance on SmackDown would mark “the start of something more.” Now, it appears that ‘something more’ will take Jelly Roll to SummerSlam.

Jelly Roll has already made an impact on WWE programming. At SummerSlam 2024, he opened the show by performing “America The Beautiful” and his hit song “Liar.” Later in the show, he had a confrontation with A-Town Down Under, and, alongside Awesome Truth, stood tall over the former Tag Team Champions.

Jelly Roll has been open about his love for WWE and now his return is reportedly drawing near. SummerSlam 2025 will take place on August 2 and August 3, 2025, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on WWE SummerSlam 2025.