Jelly Roll. Photo: WWE.com
Jelly Roll Set To Work With Unexpected Name Heading Into SummerSlam

by Anutosh Bajpai

Jelly Roll is in for an interesting few weeks.

The music star caught the wrestling bug after his SummerSlam 2024 appearance, and he has been training for an in-ring career ever since.

PWinsider reported earlier this week that the 40-year-old was finally ready for his first wrestling match, and the company was planning for him to make his in-ring debut at this year’s SummerSlam event.

The site has now provided a further update on the plans for Jelly Roll, revealing a surprising name that is expected to have a program with the Grammy-nominated artist in the coming weeks.

According to the site, fellow celebrity wrestler Logan Paul is planned to be involved in a program with the Rapper ahead of the WWE PPV next month.

It’s unknown if the program will lead to the two having a match at the biggest party of the summer. One would think that the officials will choose a more experienced wrestler to be the one working a debuting star in his first match.

It seems likely that the company will take the Bad Bunny-route with this program, having two full-time roster members joining the celebrities for a tag team match at SummerSlam instead of a singles bout.

The singing star is expected to make an appearance at SmackDown tonight to kick off his program and we should get a better idea about what the company is planning for him at the event.

