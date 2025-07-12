Jelly Roll Attacked At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be a show Jelly Roll may never forget, only because it may prove to be a night he can’t remember. During the show’s opener, Randy Orton, was was accompanied by Jelly Roll, defeated Drew McIntyre.

After the match, Logan Paul, who had accompanied McIntyre, attacked Orton. Jelly Roll would throw down with Paul and floor the former United States Champion. As Jelly Roll celebrated this moment though, he was floored by a Claymore Kick by McIntyre.

Jelly Roll’s role at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event comes amid reports of a match for the music artist at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Later on at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce was seen infuriated with Paul and McIntyre.

Jelly Roll is the latest celebrity to get physical in WWE, and now a match seems to be coming. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Jelly Roll’s work inside the squared circle.