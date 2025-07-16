Jelly Roll Reveals Secret WWE Performance Center Residency Ahead of SummerSlam

Country star Jelly Roll dropped a bombshell during Wednesday’s Pat McAfee Show, revealing he’s been secretly living at WWE’s Performance Center for weeks preparing for SummerSlam.

“I have been training. This is I’m announcing this on your show. I’ve quietly been living in Orlando for about three, four weeks at the PC,” Jelly Roll disclosed. “I’m showing up every day like a piece of furniture over there. They can’t kick me out of there, dude. I’m there from the moment they wake up till it closes almost.”

The intensive preparation marks an unprecedented commitment for a celebrity WWE appearance. Under coaches Matt Bloom and Coach Moss, Jelly Roll has embraced full-time training typically reserved for developmental talent.

“Matt Bloom’s my coach… Coach Bloom and Coach Moss are my guys. They spend every day with me, man,” he explained.

This revelation elevates expectations for his SummerSlam debut alongside Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. His secret ‘residency’ demonstrates both Jelly Roll’s dedication and WWE’s investment in authentic celebrity integration.