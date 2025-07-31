Jelly Roll’s WWE Future Extends Beyond SummerSlam 2025 Debut

Country music superstar Jelly Roll’s upcoming WWE debut at SummerSlam 2025 won’t be a one-off appearance, according to WrestleVotes. The Grammy-nominated artist has been dedicating serious time to training at WWE’s Performance Center, with the company reportedly hopeful for his return in early 2026.

Intensive Training Commitment

Jelly Roll has been practically “living” at WWE’s Performance Center, working extensively with legendary figures including The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, Kevin Owens, and Jacob Fatu. The dedication includes three-hour training sessions and intensive preparation that goes far beyond typical celebrity appearances.

The singer’s commitment extends beyond the ring. He’s undergone a remarkable physical transformation, dropping nearly 200 pounds and recently hitting under 300 pounds for the first time since middle school.

SummerSlam and Beyond

At SummerSlam 2025 on August 2-3, Jelly Roll will team with Randy Orton against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at MetLife Stadium. However, sources suggest WWE is hopeful for his return in early 2026, making this the beginning of an extended partnership rather than a single celebrity match.

This represents WWE’s continued investment in meaningful celebrity crossovers, with Jelly Roll’s serious training regimen and physical preparation demonstrating genuine commitment to the wrestling business.