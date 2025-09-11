Jerry “The King” Lawler Recovering At Home After Suffering Stroke

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler is currently on the road to recovery after suffering a stroke last Friday, September 5, at one of his homes in Florida. This incident is the latest in a series of significant health scares for Lawler, but the initial prognosis is positive, and he is already recovering at his home.

In a statement provided to TMZ Sports via Lawler’s daughter.. who confirmed that he experienced the medical issue. She stated that she is taking him back to his home, where he is expected to rest and recover for a few more weeks before he can return to his normal routine. The health scare forced Lawler to cancel a scheduled appearance at the HorrorHound Weekend convention in Cincinnati, which was set to begin on the same day the incident occurred.

This is unfortunately not the first serious health issue for the Memphis wrestling icon. This marks his third stroke in recent years, following a previous one in 2018 and another, more severe one in 2023. He also famously suffered a heart attack live on the air during the September 10, 2012, broadcast of Monday Night Raw.

Lawler was last seen on WWE programming this past February. This is where he was shown in the crowd during an episode of SmackDown from his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.