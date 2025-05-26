Backstage Response to Jesse Ventura’s WWE SNME Rant

Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura made his return to WWE as part of the latest Saturday Night’s Main Event, adding a nostalgic edge to the show. Ventura called the action for the steel cage match between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre though his commentary caught a lot of attention.

Ventura spoke over Lilian Garcia while the ring announcer was explaining the rules of the contest. Fightful Select reports that Ventura was supposed to remain quiet like the rest of the announce team during this part of the show, though that didn’t happen.

The WWE Hall of Famer should have paid attention, as he would have learned that victory in a cage match can come via pin, submission, or by escaping the cage. When Damian Priest chose the latter method to win, it earned the anger of Ventura.

“Wait a minute, how do you win going out the door? I thought you had to go over the top! What kind of BS is that? He can walk out the door?!”

Fightful Select adds that there was a lot of laughs backstage at Ventura’s rant but no-one was upset. With Ventura expected at more Saturday Night’s Main Event shows, fans can expect plenty more of the Body on the mic.