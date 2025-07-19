Update On Jesse Ventura’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Role

Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura was part of the latest WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, but his role was far smaller than what fans had expected. Instead of commentating as seen in previous SNME shows, Ventura was part of an opening skit with Joe Tessitore and wasn’t used after that.

Fans should expect to see less of Ventura going forward, according to a report from Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Ventura’s commentary role at the May 2025 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event was seen as a “fiasco” and “the call was made not to let him announce.”

Ventura’s “fiasco” saw him serve on commentary in May during the steel cage match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. During the match, Ventura criticized talent being able to win by leaving the cage, a long-standing rule of cage matches. Declaring on the show “what kind of BS is that?!” Ventura’s criticism of WWE’s presentation has affected his role going forward.

Whether in wrestling or politics, Ventura has never kept quiet about his views. While fans can expect ‘The Body’ on WWE shows, don’t expect him to be handed a live mic for too long.