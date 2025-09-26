Jevon Evans Delivers Breakout Performance Against Sami Zayn On WWE SmackDown

Je’von Evans answered Sami Zayn’s United States Championship open challenge on WWE SmackDown, delivering a breakout performance but ultimately falling short after Zayn retained his title with the Helluva Kick.

The match took place on the September 26 episode of SmackDown at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, giving Evans a major main roster spotlight.

Evans nearly pinned Zayn after hitting his OG Cutter finisher, drawing loud “this is awesome” chants from the crowd.

Zayn ultimately kept momentum, landed a Helluva Kick followed by a Blue Thunder Bomb, and won the pinfall to retain the US title.

After the bell, Zayn embraced Evans and raised his hand, showing respect for Evans’s impressive performance.

Evans’s strong showing on SmackDown has already made an impact, marking him as one of the brightest prospects from NXT to challenge for main roster gold.

Je’von Evans will next appear at NXT No Mercy in a match against Josh Briggs.