NXT Star Teams With Rey Fenix In Surprise SmackDown Debut

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown featured appearances from multiple NXT stars, including a recently crowned champion.

The show emanating from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, featured a tag team match which saw Rey Fenix teaming up with the development brand’s Je’Von Evans to face the duo of Los Garza (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo).

The NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page, was on commentary for this bout and he got involved in the action after a confrontation with Fenix outside the ring.

All Ego shoved Rey into his partner, and Page then ended up sending the masked star into the announce desk. Je’Von in return, laid out the North American Champion with a superkick before getting back in the ring. Evans was taken out by his opponents as soon as he got in and he ended up kicking out of a close pin.

The high-flying NXT star then delivered a Handspring kick and went to the top rope to finish the match. Ethan Page however, shoved him down as Santos Escobar was distracting the referee. Los Garza then delivered the MTY on the young star to get the win for their team.

Ethan Page won the North American title defeating Ricky Saints during the May 27 episode of NXT. He is set to defend the title against Je’Von Evans, Laredo Kid, and Rey Fenix in a fatal four-way at the upcoming Worlds Collide event on June 7.