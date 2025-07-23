Jey Uso Accepts Roman Reigns’ SummerSlam Challenge

Jey Uso has accepted Roman Reigns’ challenge for a tag team match at WWE SummerSlam.

Reigns issued the challenge to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on his social media, asking Jey Uso to reunite with him.

Jey confirmed his participation via Instagram, locking in yet another huge match for the upcoming PLE.

This match aims to settle Reigns’ score with Paul Heyman, who teamed up with Seth Rollins, Breakker, and Reed after betraying Reigns at WrestleMania 41.

SummerSlam will also feature John Cena defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER facing CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship.