Watch: What Happened With Jey Uso After Raw Went Off Air

Jey Uso was emotional after his World Title loss.

The Bloodline star main-evented the June 10 episode of Monday Night Raw from PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther.

Coming off his extreme tag team match at Money In The Bank a couple of days ago, Uso had the disadvantage of being banged up heading into the title defense. Though as Wade Barrett put it before the match, it’s what being the world champion is all about.

The Yeet Man was joined by his son for his incredible entrance, and the World Champ put up the best fight he could against The Ring General. Gunther, who had only wrestled one match since his WrestleMania 41 loss, however, had the advantage and he ended up defeating Uso to win back the title.

What Happened After Raw

The new Champion celebrated in the ring after the bell, and the show went off air, focusing on him. The Austrian star left soon after the cameras stopped rolling but Jey remained in the arena.

The now former world champ cut a short promo, introducing the crowd to his son. Jey Uso then said that he has respect for Gunther before ending his promo with some advice to the kids in the crowd.

Uso’s title reign has come to an end at just 51 days with this loss. Gunther’s win is an interesting development coming off Money In The Bank, where fellow heel Seth Rollins won the briefcase and the right to challenge a champion of his choosing at any time.