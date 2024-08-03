Watch: What Happened With Jey Uso After (8/2) SmackDown Went Off Air

The Yeet Party continued after the SummerSlam go-home episode of SmackDown from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio went off air.

There were two dark matches that took place after the broadcast ended. The first bout saw Braun Strowman picking up a victory over Chad Gable in a singles match.

The second dark match of the night featured the team of Rey Mysterio, Jey Uso, The Miz and R Truth taking on The Judgement Day in an 8 men tag team bout.

The babyfaces had a lot of fun in this match and they all danced to Uso’s theme song for an extended period. They even got the World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest to do the Yeet at one point.

The ending of the match saw Rey Mysterio doing 619 on all four JD members. He then pinned Dominik to pick up the win for his team and the faces continued to celebrate long after:

SmackDown dark match #2:



– Rey Mysterio, Jey Uso, Awesome Truth d. Judgment Day

SmackDown dark match #2:



– Rey Mysterio, Jey Uso, Awesome Truth d. Judgment Day

*SUPER fun dark match. Babyfaces kept restarting the song for the crowd, Dominik interferes which gets a ton a heat. Babyfaces win, more yeeting afterwards. pic.twitter.com/HOi5eyOd1n — Dr. Chris Featherstone, Ph.D. (@chrisprolific) August 3, 2024

What Happened On SmackDown

This week’s episode of the Blue Branded Show saw the final build for some top SummerSlam matches. The show opened with a confrontation between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa before their encounter on Sunday which has now been made a Bloodline rules match.

We also saw a promo battle between US Champion Logan Paul and LA Knight before their title match. A Women’s Tag Team Championship match between The Unholy Union and Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair ended in a disqualification.

The main event of the show was DIY defending their Tag Team Titles against Jacob Fatu and Tonga Loa. The Bloodline won this match and the show ended with the faction standing tall.