Jey Uso Breaks Silence After Saturday Night’s Main Event Loss

Jey Uso has made his first post after Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The former Bloodline member went up against CM Punk in a match for the World Heavyweight Championship vacated by Seth Rollins at tonight’s show from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Looking to prove himself worthy of the main event spot, Uso put a lot of heart in this bout. Jey delivered multiple Spears through the match including one that sent Punk through the outside barricade but he still failed to put the Straight Edge star away.

In the end, it took two back-to-back GTS from the former AEW star to pin Jey Uso. The show ended with Punk celebrating his world title victory while Uso looked on from the sidelines.

Jey Uso Reacts

The Yeet man broke his silence after this unfavourable SNME result with a story on his Instagram account. He posted a photo of the closing shot of the show and wrote ‘Yall Win’:

Start of Jey Uso heel run? #SNME pic.twitter.com/G52eq5EIbI — Anutosh Bajpai || SEScoops || Wrestling News (@AuthorAnutosh) November 2, 2025

The Samoan Star has been showing a more serious side of himself in recent weeks and it’s possible that this latest loss is the start of a heel turn for him.

Uso had also recently commented on how his relationship with cousin Roman Reigns has changed over the years and claimed that they are both equals now. You can check out his remarks here.