Jey Uso: I Trust Live Crowds Over Online Critics

Jey Uso’s Royal Rumble victory and subsequent push into the World Heavyweight title scene has proven divisive among fans. While some believe Jey’s popularity makes him an obvious choice for the spot, others argue that despite his moniker, ‘Main Event’ Jey is not a WWE main eventer.

The debate about Jey’s push continues to wage on social media but Uso won’t let the hate get to him. Speaking to SHAK Wrestling ahead of WrestleMania 41, Jey had some choice words for those who take his work apart behind a keyboard.

“The internet wrestling… like what? I don’t know what that is. Is that a person? Like what y’all look like?“

While haters type away, Jey travels the world entertaining fans and his charisma has made him one of WWE’s most popular stars. Despite what some online may have to say, Jey believes the crowd responses he hears weekly speak volumes.

“I’m out there shaking arenas, Uce and they matter more. And you want to be out there, cuz the whole arena’s gonna be doing this, and you gonna want to get some in too. “come to one of these shows one time, Uce, and it might change your opinion. At least you’ll have fun.“

Uso’s comments echo similar sentiments shared by WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque. Ahead of his second WWE Hall of Fame induction, the WWE CCO argued that ‘fans’ should spend less time hating whatever is present and more time enjoying the show.

Jey Uso will open WrestleMania 41 when he challenges World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, a spot Jey is pleased to find himself in. And while faceless critics may contine to bawk, Jey is proud that he is able to electrify crowds every single week.