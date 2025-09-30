Jey Uso: “I Want To See 20 Years Of The Usos”

“Main Event” Jey Uso has set his sights on a major career milestone that would solidify his and his brother Jimmy’s legacy as one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. After a successful and eventful run as a singles competitor that saw him become a main event star and capture the Intercontinental Championship, Jey has recently reunited with his twin brother.

Now, he has revealed that his new goal is to continue competing long enough for The Usos to celebrate a remarkable 20-year anniversary with WWE. In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated‘s “Undisputed,” Jey Uso discussed his desire for longevity and his pride in the career he and his brother have built together since their debut in 2010.

“This isn’t a job, it’s a lifestyle. For me, this is a 16-year run. I want to hit 20. That’s a big goal for me. You’ve seen 20 years of Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, John Cena, and all the greats. I want to see 20 years of The Usos.”

The Usos are already one of the most decorated tag teams of all time, holding the record for the longest tag team championship reign in WWE history. After spending the last couple of years on separate paths, their recent reunion has re-energized the tag team division.